Ghanaian comedian Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi popularly known as Dr Likee, made mourners at a colleague's mother's funeral laugh

The comedian and some other Kumawood stars performed some funny skits and entertained all those who were present

Dr Likee was accompanied by Salinko, Sumsum Ahuofe and other stars who got people laughing while dramatically marching in and out of the funeral grounds

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Kumawood actor and YouTuber Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi popularly known as Dr Likee, entertained mourners at the funeral of a colleague YouTuber's deceased mother in the Ashanti Region.

Dr Likee and Kumawood stars at Poleeno's mother's funeral. Photo credit: @zionfelixtv

Source: Youtube

In a trending video from the funeral scenes of YouTuber Poleeno's mother, Dr Likee turned the sorrows of the funeral attendants into joy as he performed with his colleagues from the Kumawood movie industry.

Dr Likee, Sumsum Ahuofe, Salinko, Papa Kumasi and some other actors marched on the funeral grounds as if they were schoolchildren. Dr Likee looked left and right with his colleagues and saluted the mourners in a funny "military men show".

Big Akwes who had been seen in some brawls and trending news from some events with popular figures was the leader of the actors. He made some funny statements while calling Dr Likee, Salinko and others to march forward and exhibit their marching skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Big Akwes, after leading his colleagues to march said:

By the members of the Ghana movie actors, I am the boss of the mafias, nobody can stop our fundamental human right.

The successful YouTuber, Dr Likee and his colleague actors left the funeral grounds with their fans cheering them on and laughing in excitement.

Watch the video of Dr Likee and Kumawood actors at Poleeno's mother's funeral below

Dr Likee cries, gets teary after hearing the sad story of orphanage kids and how they arrived at the orphanage home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Likee visited the Kiku Orphanage Home with his team.

They donated water, drinks and toiletries to the motherless and fatherless children living in the shelter. Dr Likee got teary as the caretakers narrated the sad stories of how some of the children arrived at the orphanage.

He made an effort to entertain the kids and make them happier, lifting them up and placing them sit on his laps while playing with them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh