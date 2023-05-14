Onua TV presenter and actress Nana Ama McBrown mourned with blogger and YouTuber Poleeno on Saturday, May 13

The acclaimed actress visited the family of Poleeno, where she gifted nine new phones to the grieving members

Netizens reacted to the emotional video of the thoughtful moment McBrown commiserates with Poleeno and his family

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Onua TV presenter and actress Nana Ama McBrown mourned with blogger and YouTuber Poleeno, who will lay his late mother to rest on Sunday [today], May 14.

The famous Ghanaian entertainment star visited the blogger's family, where she commiserated with the loved ones of the content creator.

The bereaved blogger took to his Instagram account to share a touching video showing the moment the actress visited to mourn with his family.

Nana Ama McBrown mourns with Blogger Poleeno, gifts 9 new phones to his family. Photo credit: poleeno_com/zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Poleeno's touching words

Captioning the video, Poleeno sparked emotions with his touching words, saying;

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''God bless you more; mummy @iamamamcbrown will forever be grateful. Today happens to be Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, and I am saying Goodbye to my mother.

''Hmmm...It is not easy o, but God knows best, he posted with the emotional footage on Instagram.

McBrown gifts 9 phones to Poleeno's family members

Nana Ama McBrown blessed mourners at the event with nine new phones, which was captured on tape.

Netizens reacted to the video of the thoughtful moment McBrown visited Poleeno to mourn with him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Nana Ama McBrown with Poleeno

Boatengameyaw1news posted:

It shall be well, bro.

Obapamaggie commented:

May her soul rest in peace.

Abisco_tv posted:

Nana Ama is too Real. God bless her, and my condolences, bro.

How Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Nana Aba, others mourned the death of late Christian Atsu

In another story, YEN.com.gh published that Ghanaians mourned the unexpected demise of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu after the footballer was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18.

The 31-year-old international footballer was among the thousands of people killed in the devastating earthquake that devastated Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

The late Christian Atsu went lost for days following the earthquake, but his body was located on Saturday. His untimely death prompted an outpouring of condolences from loved ones all across the world.

Christian Atsu explains why he pays fines to free prisoners

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that it is commonly known that Christian Atsu releases prisoners who owe fines by paying their penalties and providing them with capital to start a business.

The late Black Stars winger is said to be trapped in rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake slammed Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, killing over 33,000 people. He has yet to be found.

Prior to the terrible incident, the footballer discussed his decision to aid in the release of convicts (CCF) with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of the Crime Check Foundation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh