A video of Big Akwes slapping Frank Naro at the celebrity football gala, which was held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, has gone viral

The incident occurred after Frank Naro approached Wayoosi's stand and greeted everyone excluding Big Akwes

Ghanaians have condemned the poor actions of Big Akwes as they call him out on social media

A video from the celebrity football gala where Kumawood actor Big Akwes slapped musician Frank Naro has gone viral on the internet.

Emotions were heightened the moment Frank Naro came around the stand to greet Wayoosi and other Ghanaian celebrities.

However, Frank did not greet Big Akwes due to their recent feud, but fellow Kumawood actor Wayoosi urged him to greet him to accord the same level of respect he gave others at the stand to him.

After some convincing, the 'Twa Me 2' hitmaker decided to greet the Kumawood actor. This resulted in Big Akwes hitting his face with his palms.

This agitated Wayoosi and the others as they questioned the actions of Big Akwes, and urged him to apologise to the budding musician.

Watch the video of Big Akwes slapping Frank Naro below.

Below is another angle of the incident.

The feud between the two originated from Big Akwes threatening to end the life of Frank Naro after the latter made claims of deciding to use Kumawood actors for money rituals.

Meanwhile, Frank Naro trashed the allegations and even went ahead to drop a song titled ‘Koom’, which translates from Twi to English as ‘Silence’.

Reactions from Ghanaians on the unfortunate action of Big Akwes

CHERRY BABY said:

With this, Frank Naro is now my biggest fan. Very humble guy God bless you, Frank Naro. Poor old man

Samuel Ahiador stated:

Everyone wished Frank should have slapped back, but u are all wrong. The best is what he did, and he did it awesomely....let's see who got hate and who will end in shame. God bless Naro

Voice of Reason said:

The young boy showed maturity, and the older one rather behaved like a baby. Shameful

delly dzima commented:

Will Smith Part 2

Vida Nettey remarked:

Naro for greet him from the beginning, but he rather waits for someone to tell him to greet him before slow

