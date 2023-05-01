Ghanaian Kumawood actor and YouTuber Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee, has met Kwaku Manu and other Kumawood stars at Techiman

Dr Likee arrived in a brand-new car at the linkup in a Ghanaian millionaire's mansion

Kwaku Manu, Ama Tundra and other stars present gushed over the mansion and luxury cars at millionaire Bash's house

Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee, arrived at a Kumawood stars linkup in Techiman in the Bono East Region in his luxurious brand-new Honda CR-V.

Dr Likee by his Honda CR-V SUV Photo credit: @ahodwo

Source: Youtube

The funny YouTuber, who has mimicked some legendary action movies in his comedy skits and advised the youth on hustling and working hard, arrived in Techiman to meet his colleague Kumawood stars for a day of fun and games.

He exited his brand new grey Honda, which had an unregistered licenced number plate, and walked towards the mansion of a Ghanaian millionaire in Techiman known as Bash.

Dr Likee and Kumawood stars arrive at millionaire Bash's house in Techiman

Ghanaian YouTuber Bobo disclosed in a trending video that Dr Likee and the stars were all invited by Bash to celebrate and play games on May Day and take a much-deserved break after all their hard work.

The video showed Bash welcoming the stars and taking them around his compound to show them some interesting breeds of pets he had.

Some excited fans reacted to the video of Dr Likee arriving with the Kumawood stars

Some Ghanaians and the fans of the YouTuber and the actors reacted positively to the video and admired the unity the Kumawood stars showed in the video

WISEMAN BLOG commented:

believers fo) nyinaaaa ntiam s33 heat 3korsoo

SameGod Foundation commented:

Bobo God bless you for always projecting n supporting Dr Likee

Official Big Cliff commented:

The man behind this camera can talk oooh... Eii

A WIAFE commented:

I love this.. wanna roll with you guys someday.. unity. Love y’all from Oklahoma

Isaac Amakye commented:

Where is Kyekyeku

