Famous skit maker Ras Nene, also known as Akabenezer, visited the Kiku Orphanage Home with his team

They donated water, drinks, and toiletries to the motherless and fatherless children living in the shelter

Dr Likee got teary as the caretakers narrated the sad stories of how some of the children arrived at the orphanage

Kumawood actor Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee or Ras Nene, shared an emotional experience with his YouTube family.

The famous comedian visited the Kiku Orphanage Home in the Achiase-Ekyem district of the Eastern region.

Ras Nene, who recently bagged an ambassadorial deal with Tecno, became very emotional after hearing stories about how t police brought some of the children because their parents had abandoned them.

Dr Likee invited his followers to donate and visit the children in the orphanage home. Dr Likee also urged people abroad who are having challenges getting permits or have lost their jobs to take a chance with the children.

"Hurry up and home here. I won't say much, but people come to pick their blessings from here. Famour well-known celebrities come here too. The Holy Spirit is in this house. I challenge you to come here with your problems and try. This is the place to wrestle with God."

Ghanaians get emotional after seeing Dr Likee interact with the children at the orphanage home

People were impressed by Ras Nene's generosity towards the orphans at the shelter.

Jeremy Koffi said:

Yahweh bless you so much brother ❤❤

Nyarko Giftt wrote:

Jehovah bless Dr likee so much Jehovah give you everything you need and more long life and more money

LarryFlory commented:

I know soon DR AKABENBZER will go for these orphans and bring them to the media.❤️❤️❤️

Priscilla Amponsah wrote:

Please how can I get their number?

