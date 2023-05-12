Ghanaian TV host Nana Ama McBrown stopped in Nima market to buy waakye from the roadside

In the video, the Empress folded the banana leaves and dished the food like an expert

People were amazed as they crowded the spot to watch her in awe

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown drew a crowd to herself at the Nima market.

McBrown went to buy waakye and decided to help the seller dish out the food.

Many were amazed that the wealthy actress they see on TV was serving waakye by the roadside.

Nana Ama McBrown dishing waakye by the roadside Image credit: Onua TV

Nana Ama McBrown has been topping the trends this year. After causing an uproar with her abrupt move from UTV to Media General's Onua TV, the unveiling of her new show topped the charts with over 12k organic views in barely thirty minutes.

Her latest exploits included a talent show which engaged market women across markets in the country. After getting energetic women in the Dome market to display their rap, dance and singing skills, McBrown caused another stir in Nima.

People stooped to stare at their favourite actress dishing waakye like a pro.

McBrown cleaned and filled the banana leaves in her palm before expertly scooping spoonfuls of the flavourful rice and beans dish.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to McBrown selling waakye by the roadside

To say people were impressed is an understatement. Nana Ama McBrown stole their hearts with her humble gesture.

Kweku Sarpei said:

Empress, your enemies will be put to shame. God has blessed you. Onua Showtime all the way.

Ernest Agogoe wrote:

Wow, you've made the seller's day. This is how life should be. Very simple

Debora Yeboah said:

Yeyeeeee, awakye seller papapaa

Lele Lele said:

Awwww, am feeling for waakye.

