Celebrated Ghanaian Black Stars Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been honoured by the residents of Nima as they crown him as the ambassador of the community

The ceremony took place at the Kudus mural at Nima where he was given a gold plaque, citations and a cake with his photos on it

His fellow Black Stars players; Dede Ayew, Kamaldeen, Salisu, and many other fans have hailed him

Ajax Amsterdam Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been honoured by the people of Nima as they make him an ambassador of the community at the unveiling of his mural at Nima.

Mohammed Kudus at his mural unveiling. Photo Source: @kudus_mohammed

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt statement on his verified Instagram page, he stated that he was overwhelmed by the kind gesture as they named him an ambassador of the community.

He added that with the social virtues Nima has instilled in him, he would continue to manifest that in his passion for football.

I am guilty of my roots. It’s turned me into an abnormal individual that represents the cliche “UNRULY“ yet “ the gem in the dirt” Nima is devoted to making you fearless, a competitor & unbreakable.

He further stated that he hopes this honour would also inspire the next generation to be better than him.

A snippet of his statement read;

Nima is not just my community & roots. Nima is a Creed!! Nima & Wa are my PrideLands. This #KudusDream lives on. #Nimanian

Kudus was presented with a citation from the Office of the President of Zongo and Inner Cities Development Secretariat, another citation from the community, and a glass photo of himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, among other things.

Scores of people from the Nima residence gathered as the presentation was being held at the Kudus Mural.

Fans shower Kudus with lovely messages as he is crowned the Ambassador of Nima

iam_nikky remarked:

game changer ❤️

issahakufatawu10 said:

Sun mu tu

sa.l.ma__ said:

Keep on being an inspiration Kuku❤️

anapascal98 commented:

KUDUS DEYYYY

youngest_yaro_ said:

Mo kudos

