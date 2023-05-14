Actor Kalybos has cracked many ribs with his hilarious video tribute to all mothers on Mother's Day

Dressed like a lady and rocking a bob wig, he displayed how mothers feed their babies and how many of them cheat their babies by eating all the food

Sister Deborah, DJ Switch, and many others could not hold back their laughter as they commented on the video

Ghanaian comedian and actor Kalybos marked Mother's Day by wearing lady's outfit and feeding a baby in a video which he shared on his Instagram page.

Kalybos slays in lady's outfit, feeds baby to mark mother's mother's day.

Source: Instagram

Kalybos feeds baby in video, and dresses like a lady

To join many people worldwide in celebrating Mother's Day on May 14, 2023, he decided to imitate one of the key roles of mothers in households.

Dressed like a lady wearing a sleeveless dress that flaunted his shoulders and a bob wig, he imitated how some mothers feed their babies in a funny video.

He placed the little girl on his lap, placed the cup of ice cream on the table, and took several scoops without feeding the poor child.

Kalybos stated that it was the first time he had ever been a mother, adding that it was not an easy task.

Sharing his experience, he wrote:

The First time I was a Mum….. Chale e no easy… God bless every mother and all potential ones. You people are the best at what you do. HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY

Watch the video below of Kalybos feeding a baby as he dresses like a lady.

Ghanaians react to the hilarious video

DJ Switch, Moesha Boduong, Clemento Suarez, and others could not hold back their laughter when they watched the video.

djswitchghana said:

Small small Mama would eat everything

clementosuarez said:

Me nua baa Kary

thecreativity_lab remarked:

So if you nor fuu for one day what go happen?

cutout_gh stated:

Herrrrrr ,Wo y3 forkinsssss

gertymiss said:

Just when I thought you still have some sense remaining

therealharrietokine stated:

It's the wig and lipstick for me @kalybos1

beatkemyst_a.k.a_drumkemyst said:

Br3da did u rent the baby from somewhere

dj_abena said:

owhh so cute Aunty Kalybos

nharnharakosomo remarked:

The way you licked the spoon under no eeerrr. That's so mummylicious

