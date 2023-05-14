Kalybos Dresses Like A Woman On Mother's Day, Feeds Baby On His Lap In Hilarious Video: "So mummylicious"
- Actor Kalybos has cracked many ribs with his hilarious video tribute to all mothers on Mother's Day
- Dressed like a lady and rocking a bob wig, he displayed how mothers feed their babies and how many of them cheat their babies by eating all the food
- Sister Deborah, DJ Switch, and many others could not hold back their laughter as they commented on the video
Ghanaian comedian and actor Kalybos marked Mother's Day by wearing lady's outfit and feeding a baby in a video which he shared on his Instagram page.
Kalybos feeds baby in video, and dresses like a lady
To join many people worldwide in celebrating Mother's Day on May 14, 2023, he decided to imitate one of the key roles of mothers in households.
Dressed like a lady wearing a sleeveless dress that flaunted his shoulders and a bob wig, he imitated how some mothers feed their babies in a funny video.
He placed the little girl on his lap, placed the cup of ice cream on the table, and took several scoops without feeding the poor child.
Kalybos stated that it was the first time he had ever been a mother, adding that it was not an easy task.
Sharing his experience, he wrote:
The First time I was a Mum….. Chale e no easy… God bless every mother and all potential ones. You people are the best at what you do. HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY
Watch the video below of Kalybos feeding a baby as he dresses like a lady.
Ghanaians react to the hilarious video
DJ Switch, Moesha Boduong, Clemento Suarez, and others could not hold back their laughter when they watched the video.
djswitchghana said:
Small small Mama would eat everything
clementosuarez said:
Me nua baa Kary
thecreativity_lab remarked:
So if you nor fuu for one day what go happen?
cutout_gh stated:
Herrrrrr ,Wo y3 forkinsssss
gertymiss said:
Just when I thought you still have some sense remaining
therealharrietokine stated:
It's the wig and lipstick for me @kalybos1
beatkemyst_a.k.a_drumkemyst said:
Br3da did u rent the baby from somewhere
dj_abena said:
owhh so cute Aunty Kalybos
nharnharakosomo remarked:
The way you licked the spoon under no eeerrr. That's so mummylicious
