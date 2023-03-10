Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has released a photo of her recently-born son on social media

The photo shared after his name was revealed shows Tracey's son to be a hairy and good-looking little boy

The actress' son's photo has impressed a lot of her followers on Instagram, who reacted with excitement

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has shared the first-ever photo of her newborn son on social media.

Tracey shared the photo of the little boy after on Friday, March 10, 2023, after opening an official Instagram account for him.

The actress delivered a bouncing baby boy, the first with her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah and her third child, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Tracey Boakye has shared a photo of her newly born son

Source: Instagram

Tracey announced her new bundle of joy the next day by sharing some beautiful maternity photos which featured her husband.

Days after the announcement, the mother of three opened up about her childbirth and revealed the name of the boy as Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye shares photo of her new son

It was moments later that Tracey shared the photo of the boy. The photo showed the boy in bed wearing a hat.

An adult held the baby's hand showing his cute fingers to the camera.

Tracey Boakye promises to show baby's face at naming ceremony

Even though Tracey Boakye shared a photo of the boy, she refused to show his face leaving some fans disappointed.

She has, however, promised to show her son's face very soon. In a chat with YEN.com.gh Tracey indicated she will be coming to Ghana soon to hold a naming ceremony for her son and will reveal his face then.

"We will come to Ghana for his outdooring. At his naming ceremony, I'll show his face so my fans can see him," she told YEN.com.gh.

Photo of Tracy Boakye's new son excites Ghanaians

The photo shared by Tracey Boakye has garnered reactions from her follower, many of whom are excited for her.

celebrity_police_ said:

Hmmm I have teetee Mr and Mrs saaaa ma they have given me my day born Wofaaase I beg don’t be troublesome like me but be like ur dad I begeeii I forgot and ur mum who is the best or

nhyierabah said:

Kyer3 s3 3nwii de3 wo mma fa no kwa

priscilla_gyasi_antwi said:

He will look just like the father

fancyoptics said:

Congrats to you....My first girl will marry Kwaku and my second incoming will marry Akwasi......BLESSED FAMILY

shay24574 said:

Eeii this baby will soon have crush oo he will be handsome n hairy too aww congratulations❤️ Nana akua mama❤️.

feliciamensah672

This is America product obronii fitaa big ups

Tracey Boakye twins with her husband on International Women's Day

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye stunned social media users with her beautiful baby bump photos as she celebrated International Women's Day.

The new mother posed with her handsome-looking husband in stylish outfits for the viral pregnancy photos.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in an expensive curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

