Famous Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has put Nigeria on the international stage as she broke the world record for the longest cooking time ever

As the brilliant Nigerian lady surpassed the old record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds, people around her screamed

Hilda, however, kept on cooking to give the old record a good margin as the clock continued reading in front of all present

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has broken the old longest cooking hours previously held by Indian, Chef Lata Tondon, who made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

The amazing fact is that at the time of writing this report, she had been cooking for 87 hours, 50 minutes, and 37 seconds and still cooking.

Hilda Baci finally broke the world longest cooking period record. Photo source: @myfoodbyhilda

Source: TikTok

Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Records on longest cooking time

As the famous chef went about her activities, Nigerians were still gathered around to support her. Her live video captured people screaming to show how very proud they were of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Hilda on the world stage

For the past four days, her cooking hackathon has unified many Nigerians from all works of life as they congregate at her cooking station. There has not been any official statement from Guinness World Records yet.

People who had stayed overnight at her cooking station kept clapping as some cautioned her to take it easy now that she had broken the record. Her live video is expected to stop any moment after she surpasses the cooking goal.

Watch her live video here.

Guinness World Records encourages Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that as Hilda gradually approached the final hours of her cook-a-thon, Guinness World Records dropped words of encouragement for her.

During her live session on Instagram, the handlers of the Guinness World Records page on Instagram dropped a comment to wish her good luck on her mission.

In similar news, Hilda's mother joined a host of others to drum support for her daughter as she gets set to break a world record.

Hilda Baci, a determined foodpreneur and chef, wants to break the world's cooking record set by Chef Lata London in India.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng