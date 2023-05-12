Musician and reality star Fantana gave her fans an in-depth explanation of the tattoos on her body during an exclusive interview with TV3

The first one she said was to remember her late grandmother, the was a Bible verse and other words of affirmation she had inked on her body

one fan who commented on the video shared that sh loved her however she was not happy that she had that many tattoos

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Fantana has shared with her fans the meaning of the tattoos on her body as well as how many of them she has.

Fantana explains the tattoos on her body. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

Fantana shares details about tattoos

Explaining the meaning of her tattoos in an exclusive interview with TV3, the first tattoo she showed in the video, she said, was to remember her grandmother after she passed.

The second one she showed was a Bible verse, and the third one was mere words such as warrior, strength and the popular Bible quotation, fearfully and wonderfully made.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She went on to reveal that she has 18 inks on her body in total, and each has its significance.

In the video, she was dressed in all-black as she rocked her bare face without any makeup.

Below is a video of Fantana explaining the tattoos on her body.

One person shared her thoughts on Fantana's tattoos

One person who commented on the post noted that even though she is huge fan of Fantana, she is not pleased with her tattoos.

She stated that she indeed loves her. However, she felt a type of way after seeing them.

See her comment below:

yaaqueen25 opined:

I really love her but I don’t know why I felt someway seeing all this tattoos

Black Sherif eulogises Abeiku Santana with a rap song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif composed a rap song for Abeiku Santana and performed it for the first time on air.

This comes after the UTV and Okay FM presenter prophesied that he would make it in the music industry in three months.

Many people praised Abeiku Santana for manifesting into Blacko's life as what he said became a reality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh