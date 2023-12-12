AY Poyoo and his pet goat continue to wow netizens with their unbelievable relationship

The musician has stunned the internet again with a video of him playing hide and seek with the pet

Netizens expressed their admiration for Ay Poyoo and his pet as they continued to wonder at how well-behaved the goat is

Ghanaian comic rapper Ay Poyoo is known for his hilarious freestyles and witty music performances.

His decision to pick a kid as his pet became a hot topic for his large online fanbase but the rapper seems to be managing just fine.

Ay Poyoo and his pet goat have become an inseparable pair stunning netizens online with every post.

Ay Poyoo plays hide and seek with his goat Photo source: Facebook/AYPoyoo, TikTok/AYPoyoo

Ay Poyoo makes his goat chase after him

In a recent video shared on social media, Ay Poyoo was seen playing with his pet goat indoors. The pet goat ran after Ay Poyoo as he went up and down the stairs in a plush living room.

A few weeks before Ay Poyoo's trip to Lagos, a similar video of them at a beach in Ghana also gained significant traction online.

For many netizens, his relationship with the goat is unusual, and they keep wondering how he tamed the pet.

Netizens react to Ay Poyoo's video of him playing with his goat

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on AY Poyoo's latest video with his goat.

Aishlyn ❤️❤️❤️❤️ quizzed:

Aaaa?? Is it really a goat

Ntatia Media ️️✍ said:

Your name has to enter @Guinness World Records book,the first person on earth to tame a goat

Justice Kwame Arhin exclaimed:

Oh God.... Goat is living in a full mansion and im living in someone's kiosk

@MORELUCK remarked:

im just shocked but im convinced that man can control anything around him

Ay Poyoo inks new deal in Nigeria with his goat

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that AY Poyoo had become a new brand ambassador in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a video shared by Ay Poyoo, the comic rapper was seen exchanging pleasantries with the Nigerian team, after which he signed a contract with his goat in his hands.

