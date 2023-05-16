Veteran singer Mzbel, in a Facebook post, expressed her admiration for the VGMA Artiste of the Year Black Sherif, calling him an old soul and an ancestor

Mzbel said she watched the young musician's interview on United Showbiz and was left in awe at how the 21-year-old answered the questions posed

She described Sherif as highly spiritual and said she had learnt a lot from him after watching the show

Veteran Ghanaian singer Mzbel recently took to Facebook to express her profound admiration for the talented Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif. In a heartfelt post, she referred to the young musician as an "old soul" and an "ancestor", leaving her followers intrigued by her praise.

Mzbel revealed that she had been deeply impressed by Black Sherif's appearance on the renowned talk show United Showbiz. According to the seasoned artiste, the 21-year-old star's responses during the interview were nothing short of inspiring. His maturity and wisdom far exceeded his young age, leaving Mzbel spellbound.

Describing Black Sherif as a highly spiritual individual, Mzbel confessed the profound impact he had made on her. She expressed gratitude for the lessons she had learned from watching his interview, suggesting that there was a unique quality to his presence and message.

Mzbel's sentiments resonated strongly with social media users, who joined her in commending Black Sherif for his exceptional talent.

Mzbel's comments warm hearts; peeps appreciate Black Sherif

Dinah Appiah Ayim wrote:

Very true, no two ways about that. His spirit is pure too.

Ahwenepa AmaInkumaa Monney reacted:

This guy is too much. He carries too much wisdom. He really defines what we normally say that maturity isn't about age.

Ras Morgan wrote:

The boy is too mature. I love listening to him

