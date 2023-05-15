Award-winning Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif said his mother uses his songs on TikTok to entertain her followers

The artiste said that his mother has supported his music for a very long time though she initially raised concerns about it because she wanted him in school instead

He added that she had always been his biggest fan and is proud of him for how much he has achieved in the four years of making music

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif disclosed in his recent interview that his mother is his biggest fan and has been creating TikTok contents with his songs, which have made waves locally and internationally.

Black Sherif and his family Photo credit: @blacksherif @facebook (ghpage)

Source: Instagram

In an interview with MzGee, the host of UTV's United Showbiz program, the award-winning artiste said that his mother enjoys his music just like some Ghanaians do.

Blacko said that his mother had been encouraging him to take his education seriously since it was a part of his life she cared about most. However, she let him do what he loves most, which is making music.

Blacko said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

My mother is on TikTok. You will see her dancing to my songs and making some moves to entertain herself but I will not mention her TikTok handle.

The Konongo Zongo hero added that he regularly sends his parents some of his songs to enjoy and since they are interested in bettering his craft, they are able to comment on the songs and suggest how he can make it sound better.

Watch Black Sherif's interview below:

Some Ghanaians commented on Blacko's interview

Some Ghanaians were happy for Black Sherif on his success and maturity during his interview

Asabere Adu Amankwaa commented:

Am teary, may God bless Blacko

Precious Morgan commented:

Oh my! Sherif has won me over. His demeanour, confidence, wisdom and respect for his senior (Sarkodie)

Adu Edward commented:

One love ❤ man Blacko talk sense pass his age

Black Sherif rides on a jet ski in Ada

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Black Sherif got many Ghanaians worried as he displayed outstanding skills on a jet ski while on a trip to celebrate his VGMA win at the plush mansion of A-List Management Founder Joseph Aidoo Jr.

He was earlier seen taking tutorials from an instructor and in another video, flaunting his incredible skills on the Ada Lake. Many Ghanaians were worried since Ghanaian musician Castro, went missing after going on a jet ski in Ada on 6 July 2014.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh