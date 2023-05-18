Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Elom Adablah popularly known as EL, has featured in a funny TikTok video and has got netizens reacting to it

The artiste posed as an interpreter for Sika Osei, who also acted as Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa

Netizens reacted to the funny video, leaving funny comments about the unseriousness of EL and Sika Osei

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Elom Adablah popularly known in showbiz as EL, got netizens reacting to his funny TikTok video with the Doreen Avio show host, Sika Osei.

EL and Sika Osei Photo credit: @officialsikaosei

Source: TikTok

In a trending TikTok video shared by Sika Osei on her TikTok page, she was seen holding a Bible and praying with EL. The sound used in the funny video is a popular TikTok sound that originally emerged from a sermon by Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Sika Osei mimicked and said some of the words used by Agradaa in the audio and got EL passionately responding as he posed as the interpreter for Sika Osei.

The Kalu hitmaker, who has shared some of his life experiences with Ghanaians on some occasions, stunned in a yellow shirt and matching trousers, held a bottle in his hands and spoke into it as if it were a real microphone. EL walked up and down the entire time, putting on his professional acting skills as he bent down and made some funny gestures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch EL's TikTok video below

EL's US struggles and becoming a delivery boy

EL took a long break from music and got his fans asking questions about his whereabouts, however, in an earlier interview with YEN.com.gh, the artiste said that he needed time for himself and would release a song when he felt like it. He added that he became a delivery boy to make some dollars in the United States for some time since the people in his community had no clue that he was a star in Ghana.

Some Ghanaians reacted to EL and Sika Osei's TikTok video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the funny video and were surprised to see EL in the video

Mee commented:

Is that EL back up pastor

Philly❤️‍ commented:

I’m sure agradaa will need an assistant pastor

ellieturkson commented:

chale you guys should also establish a church

VerCa-Brown❤️ commented:

You guys are not serious EL, the junior pastor is the tongues for meee

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates with mothers in a TikTok video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Nana Ama McBrown, media personality and actress, uploaded a video of a performance she gave to a group of mothers.

On Mother's Day, the media celebrity who exhibited maternal affection entertained the women and offered them gifts. The TikTok video received millions of reactions, with her fans praising her kindness and upbeat, well-liked personality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh