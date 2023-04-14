Gifted afrobeat rapper E.L shared his grace to grass story with 3Music and the lessons time has taught him

The Ghanaian singer disappeared from the music scene without a trace until his return, and many have wondered what happened to him

The award-winning producer revealed how he lost everything and had to start from scratch in a foreign land by working as a delivery boy

Ghanaian rapper and producer Elom Adablah, known as E.L, has disclosed what he has been up to in the States in an interview with 3Music.

The musician said that he had learnt his lessons when he lost everything and had to start life afresh.

E.L told Jay Foley how he had to start delivering food from door to door in America to make ends meet.

According to Don Lomi, as he is fondly called, leaving the BBnZ was tough but necessary.

He added that shortly after, he lost his musical prowess and had to take a break to reorganise himself. E.L said he did not seek professional help when his mental health deteriorated but instead did some soul-searching to find answers.

"Charley, time teaches you so many valuable lessons and changes you. Especially when you go through a few things. I have passed through things. It came to a point when I was in the States, and I had to start working as a food delivery guy. It was that deep."

E.L cautioned upcoming musicians to cool down and focus on the right priorities.

"That stuff teaches you about humility, and so when any artiste comes to me for advice, I tell them to cool down."

E.L also added a word of advice to artistes currently reigning to keep themselves grounded and humble.

