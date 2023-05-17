Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of herself performing to a crowd of mothers

The media personality who has shown love towards mothers performed for the women on Mother's Day and gave them gifts

The video has garnered thousands of reactions, with her fans appreciating her generosity and bubbly nature, which is admired by many

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown sang and celebrated Mother's Day with a performance for all mothers on the much-celebrated occasion.

Photo credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

In an event which was planned to celebrate mothers on Mother's Day, the beautiful actress and media personality who stunned in white trousers and a matching suit sang and made merry with all mothers.

Nana Ama was seen on stage with a microphone, singing and dancing with the mothers, who were overly excited to see her and celebrate the memorable day with her. They danced and showed appreciation for her efforts to make them smile.

The Onua Showtime host, who has been seen on several occasions donating to the needy and even adopting an orphaned child, also gifted the mothers some mobile phones, putting smiles on their faces.

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown singing for mothers below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Nana Ama's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to McBrown's video, thanking her for putting a smile on the faces of the mothers on the special day

Maryson commented:

I always become happy each time I see you Nyame Nhyira wo piii

Beauty plus makeup commented:

Nana, God richly bless you paaaaa you love Ghana and Ghana loves you

Tirimud3 Hemaa commented:

This is your time, lady enjoy yourself

user66240092426354 commented:

amen and I tap in your blessing ❤️

