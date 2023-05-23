Videos from TV3's new reality dating show Perfect Match Extra has surfaced, and it has sparked reactions

In one of the videos, the housemates could be seen on their beds having fun and entertaining each other

Perfect Match Extra is similar to the popular reality show Big Brother Naija, and many folks have called for Ghanaians to support the show

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

TV3's latest reality dating show, Perfect Match Extra, has caused quite a stir online with its thrilling content and captivating contestants. Recently, videos from the show have surfaced, giving fans a sneak peek into the lively atmosphere inside the house.

TV3's Perfect Match Extra Photo Source: TV3_ghana

Source: Instagram

People are drawing comparisons to the popular reality show Big Brother Naija and rallying behind Perfect Match Extra, urging Ghanaians to show their support.

The video, which was shared on TV3's Instagram page, shows the housemates having a great time and entertaining each other while lounging on their beds. The clips captured the essence of the show, showcasing the chemistry and friendship among the participants.

The show's similarities to Big Brother Naija, a sensation in the reality TV world, have contributed to its buzz. Perfect Match Extra has been praised for its ability to engage audiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The emergence of these videos has only intensified the excitement surrounding the show. Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions, reactions, and debates about the potential outcomes and favourite contestants. Many folks have, however, made suggestions on how the show could be improved.

Ghanaians react to Perfect Match Extra show

Though many people called for support for the show, others were not too pleased with the idea.

amabrown80 said:

This is going to be great oo but Ghanaians wont support their own da

cuttie_raphy commented:

Ghanaian celebs shd start hyping this show like they do for bbn ,this is our own

tiz.me_thilda said:

This reality show should be given it’s own station as BBN does

Perfect Match Extra: TV3 Begins Reality Dating Show

In a related story, TV3 launched its own reality dating show, featuring contestants housed in what they called a Reality House.

The show's format, resembling the popular reality show Big Brother, stirred up mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

Social media platforms became abuzz as videos of the Reality House started surfacing, prompting many Ghanaians to express their opinions on the show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh