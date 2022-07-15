Entertainment pundit, Rya, has expressed her opinion on the possible launch of the Big Brother franchise here in Ghana

She hinted that Ghanaians are laid back and are not bold and daring enough to participate in such reality shows

In light of this, she noted that the success of the show would be unpredictable if a franchise is piloted here in Ghana

Entertainment pundit, Rya Anakwa Anakwa, has opined that the Big Brother franchise is likely liable to fail when launched in Ghana.

She was of the view that Ghanaians are laid back and are not bold and daring enough to participate in such reality shows.

Personally, I don’t think Ghanaians are bold or daring enough for such reality shows. But we could give it a try. you may never know. These days Ghanaians are trying to get out of their shell.

However, she hinted that in the past, Ghana did have some successful contestants who represented the country over the years during the airing of the biggest international reality show, Big Brother Africa.

In light of this, she noted that the success of the show would be unpredictable if a franchise is piloted here in Ghana.

"It’s neither here nor there for me. We’ve had successful ones. I think Kwaku T, Confidence, Eazzy, Elikem Kumordzie."

She further stated that with Ghanaians always living on the edge and trying to play it safe, that might hinder the success of the show in the country.

However, she was hopeful that Ghanaians might make it a success.

You can never say never. You know Ghanaians and our attitude. Sometimes, we like to play it safe a bit. Let’s see. We might probably be able to do it.

New Season of Big Brother Naija

Meanwhile, the next season of Big Brother Naija begins next week. The weekend launch would be on aired on Saturday, 23 July, and Sunday, 24 July 2022.

In a post shared on the social media pages of Big Brother Naija, the show would be aired on DSTV channels 151, 153, 154, and 198, as well as GoTV channels 2, 6, and 29.

