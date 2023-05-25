Gorgeous Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown always seizes the opportunity to tell the story of her humbling beginning

Whilst speaking to UCC students at the Girl Power Conference, McBrown described the neighbourhood she grew up in

She disclosed that her house was just a few meters from the biggest dumpsite in the Ashanti Region

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown narrated how she went from the "Borla girl" to living in one of Ghana's affluent neighbourhoods.

According to her, her story changed through grace, favour and hard work.

McBrown encouraged the students to work hard and pray for her kind of grace to change their situations.

The bubbly Onua TV presenter had much to share with the UCC students during the Girl Power Conference.

She recounted her upbringing in one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Ghana.

Listen, I'm that girl from Kwadaso. And if you know inside Kwadaso, you won't like mentioning the name in some areas. That is where I'm from. Kwadaso Borla Kase Mu. From my house to the biggest borla in the Ashanti Region was like a stone's throw.

For me to be here is by the grace. I'm telling you, everybody needs that grace. It is not for sale oo. It is given when you earn it.

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's inspiring story from leaving a dirt-poor neighbour to becoming one of Ghana's most prominent stars

Many people in the comment section thanked McBrown for inspiring them.

Esther Obenewah wrote:

I don't know why I'm crying NANA I tap into your blessing in JESUS NAME AMEN

Juno Derbi said:

My love for you increases each day when I see you doing well and impacting others' life. God, please keep on blessing Nana Ama McBrown. Aunty, you are blessed

Minister DD commented:

Why am tearing up when I see you talking about how far you have come? I wish to meet you one-day paaaaaaaaaa.

