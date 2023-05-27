Hilda Baci has shared a video of her mother insisting on leaving her house not long after she arrived

According to the woman, she could not stay in her daughter's house because she didn't have any cooked food available

When her daughter questioned to know where she was leaving to, she revealed that she was going to eat at her son's place

Hilda Baci's mother has caused a frenzy online after acting funny at her daughter's house.

In the video, the woman reiterated that she could not stay at her daughter, Hilda's house.

When her daughter asked why she wanted to go so soon, she said she had no food to serve her.

She further insisted on leaving for her son's house, where she could cook and eat.

"You don't have food nau. I want to go," the woman insisted.

Social media reactions

@barongkindness said:

"But you are the one that cooked the food there."

@ifyzillions22 said:

"Typical example of my mom she can cook for her husband or son but we the girls in the house must cook for her."

@berry__ commented:

"Mothers always do this and sometimes I think it's unfair to put your sons higher than others."

@aviis__kitchen advised:

"Cook for mummy ooo."

Watch the video below:

