A video of how a young lady has been able to grow her business has amazed people on the internet

This comes after she shared before and after photos to highlight her humble beginning and how far she has come

Netizens have congratulated her for her determination and will to succeed

A young Ghanaian lady has used her experience to inspire people after she shared a clip of how her journey to becoming a business owner began.

Taking to TikTok, the lady @am_piah shared old photos of herself, where she worked as a street hawker selling ladies' shoes and handbags.

Her demeanour in the first set of photos was not encouraging, as she looked sad, indicating that things were not going as well as she had hoped.

The next set of photos highlighted her progress, as she had apparently secured a shop and was trying to renovate the place.

The last set of photos, which has got many inspired, showed the lady's present reality as she moved into the new shop and expanded the business by adding other products.

The 20-second video, which was captioned “God did, congratulations to me, it hasn’t been easy since day 1 but yet it ended in glory,” has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Peeps commend the young lady for her determination

Ghanaians, who reacted to the video, congratulated the lady for ensuring her business reached the height she envisaged.

user8108442081271 reacted:

May God almighty bless your hustle

Pious Sarkodie replied:

Thank God for your life,more blessings

user2030716271380 wrote:

Tapping into your blessings God did

