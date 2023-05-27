Mr Drew, in a video, met his lookalike and danced with him, winning hearts on social media

The singer and his doppelganger had passersby watching them with glee as they showed off their dancing skills

Many netizens were impressed by Mr Drew, commending him for not shunning the young man and having a good time with him

In a heartwarming incident that has captured the attention of social media users, the renowned singer Mr Drew recently encountered his lookalike and shared a delightful dance-off that has won the admiration of fans on social media.

The encounter between Mr Drew and his doppelganger unfolded at what looked like a car., where the two men crossed paths. Their striking resemblance caught the attention of onlookers and social media users, who were impressed by the uncanny resemblance.

Without hesitation, Mr Drew and his "twin" from another mother embraced the opportunity, showcasing their impressive dancing skills to the delight of passersby.

Their synchronized moves and beautiful chemistry created an atmosphere of pure joy, captivating everyone fortunate enough to witness the beautiful moment. Spectators could not help but cheer them on and capture the encounter on their smartphones.

Mr Drew and lookalike spark reactions

Gabby commented:

This is maturity love s))))n..my biggest respect Mr drew ❤️

Kwaku Oduro288 said:

That’s gain my respect Mr Drew big ups

Nana Adwoa Jesuslyn reacted:

I couldn’t recognize Mr drew

Um_Kissiwaa wrote:

They really lookalike ampa

Baby Glo said:

awwwwwo so beautiful but for real they look alike paaaaa❤️

The celebrity lookalikes caused a stir at Fella's event

In another story, an event that took place at the Accra Mall was filled with Ghanaian celebrity lookalikes who flocked to meet Medikal in person at Fella Makafui's "Serwaa" movie premiere.

The gathering saw the attendance of Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Mr Drew, and King Promise lookalikes, who appeared in outfits similar to those typically worn by the original artists.

The scene was filled with humour and excitement as the lookalikes proudly declared their intentions.

Source: YEN.com.gh