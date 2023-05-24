Hilarious social media sensation Robest GH, who identifies himself as King Promise's lookalike, says he won't do lookalike work in his second life

The young man who had gone bald to maintain his King Promise-like look, in a video, has left his hair to grow back, which got people laughing and teasing him

The young man looked like he had given up maintaining the identity, captioning the TikTok video with a statement insinuating his loss of interest

Hilarious social media sensation Robest GH, known for his striking resemblance to Ghanaian music star King Promise, has recently sparked a frenzy among his fans with his latest social media update.

The young man, who has become an online sensation for his uncanny likeness to the renowned artiste, took to TikTok to share a video that left viewers in stitches and questioning his commitment to his lookalike persona.

In the video, Robest GH unveiled his newly grown hair, a departure from his signature bald look that had become synonymous with his King Promise alter ego.

The unexpected change had people laughing and teasing him, with many wondering if he had given up on maintaining his resemblance to the music star. Robest GH captioned the video with a statement that insinuated his loss of interest in upholding his lookalike, raising questions about his possible future endeavours.

Robest GH sparks reactions with his new look

Anita ❤️ commented:

Buh why the change of mind nw

agyemangmary0 reacted:

U see ur life, ur hair is growing

@Diamond54 said:

is better you have advice yourself

Aphyaba Quojo Jamus added:

Pls your hair is growing oo

