Actor Yaw Dabo has shared a hilarious experience he had on a flight he took with popular airline Emirates

In an interview, the actor said he was mistaken for a child because of his diminutive nature and was given crayons and a colouring book

He added that he was also mistakenly given kids' food, a remark which had many social media users in stitches

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has revealed he was mistaken for a child by the flight crew of Emirates airline on a recent flight to Europe. The star actor and businessman said in an interview on Wontumi TV that due to his small stature, a flight attendant assumed he was a child and handed him crayons and a colouring book.

Dabo said he found this mix-up incredibly amusing and could not help but laugh at the situation. However, his hilarious ordeal did not end there.

Adding to the amusement, Dabo was served children's food instead of the usual adult meal. According to the actor, it was a genuine error made by the flight attendant, and they apologised profusely when he informed them of the misunderstanding. The actor took the incident in good spirits, finding the whole situation comical.

Dabo's story quickly spread across social media, leaving netizens in stitches. Folks teased the actor and dropped hilarious comments

Yaw Dabo sparks funny reactions

Tilli Hrženjak laughed:

they even gave him crayon n book.

CassidyImage_Media reacted:

i laugh enter NDC head office, 3y3 Zu

Faizal Awani commented:

You need to sue them for discrimination

the_yes$ reacted:

They gave u pencil and crayon to do what ?

Another Dabo flight experience

In a similar story, Actor Yaw Dabo touched down in Ghana after gaining viral fame in Spain. In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Dabo shared his experience.

He revealed that his popularity skyrocketed not only in Spain but also in France.

Dabo became a sensation during a Champions League fixture between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Following the match, the actor was interviewed by Marca, which led to his viral moment.

Dabo's trip to Europe

Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, has revealed that he had previously made the decision to lie about his age but ultimately had a change of heart.

According to Dabo, during an interview with Marca in Spain, he realized that dishonesty about his age would erode the trust of the Spanish people.

In the video clip that went viral from the interview, it was apparent that Dabo was somewhat hesitant, as he did not want to sacrifice his credibility for the sake of a falsehood.

Source: YEN.com.gh