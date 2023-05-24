Mr Drew, in a video, met his lookalike and it was all love as the pair shook hands and hugged each other

Mr Drew's doppelganger was accompanied by other celebrity lookalikes, including King Promise's lookalike and Medikal's lookalike

Many social media users appreciated Mr Drew for not shunning the young man like other celebrities have done in the past

Popular musician Mr Drew had an unexpected encounter during an event. He came face to face with a popular young man who looked exactly like him. Mr Drew showed him love and exchanged pleasantries with him.

Mr Drew and his lookalike Photo Source: robest_gh

Source: TikTok

Mr Drew's lookalike was accompanied by other people who resembled famous celebrities, like King Promise and Medikal. It was a gathering of striking resemblances, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the event.

Mr Drew didn't hesitate to approach his doppelganger and the other celebrity lookalikes. He greeted them warmly, extending a friendly hand and even sharing a heartfelt embrace with his double.

The response on social media was overwhelmingly positive, with many users expressing their admiration for Mr Drew's behaviour. They applauded him for not shunning his lookalike, a common occurrence among some celebrities. Mr Drew's kind and accepting attitude garnered him praise from social media users.

Mr Drew and his lookalike spark reactions

Despite ba adiepena commented:

Mr drew guy is really good looking

Michael adama said:

this is what we want not violence congratulations to Mr drew

skinny wrote:

this what we re looking as a role model not insult

NANA AKWASI NYAMEKYE reacted:

May God bless Mr. Drew for coming through

Lyrical Songs added:

Wow real,kind,calm and good artiste #Mr drew. Not like kuami Eugene

What Kuame Eugene's lookalike had to say about him

In another story, during the recent impersonation controversy surrounding the lookalike of Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene, the individual in question has come forward to defend himself.

He clarified that he has never impersonated Kuami Eugene, but rather, Ghanaians have consistently labelled him as a "carbon copy" of the artiste.

The lookalike emphasised that he poses no threat to the artiste's brand, as he does not assume Kuami Eugene's name or attempt to pass off his own work as that of the popular musician.

Source: YEN.com.gh