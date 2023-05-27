Ras Nene, in a hilarious video, wore a tattered crop top, a pair of tight red shorts and brown shoes as he happily danced with rapper Strongman

The comedian and the rapper jammed to his newly released song Odo Nkoa, and many netizens were in love with the tune

Ras Nene's outfit had many netizens in stitches as they laughed at hilarious dance moves and antics in the video

Famed Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene has delighted fans with his recent video, where he danced alongside rapper Strongman in a hilarious manner. The duo grooved to Strongman's new song "Odo Nkoa," which quickly gained popularity among listeners.

Ghanaian Actor Ras Nene dancing with rapper Strongman Photo Source: OfficialStrongmanBurner

Source: TikTok

Ras Nene's outfit in the video had many people laughing out loud. He wore a worn-out short top, tight red shorts, and brown shoes that caught everyone's attention. His unique fashion choices, combined with his funny dance moves and comedic behaviour, created a funny and entertaining scene.

The video quickly became a hit on social media, attracting viewers from all around. People could not help but appreciate Ras Nene's talent and the catchy tune from Strongman. Ras Nene's contagious energy and perfect sense of humour had viewers bursting into laughter.

The combination of the amusing outfit and hilarious dance moves made the video impossible to ignore.

Ras Nene gets peeps laughing

sweetadepa8 wrote:

I wish I will meet you one day and do the dance with you

sexyconnie6 commented:

Asem ben koraa nie err ooo daabi

Revelationsaid:

Beautiful song but Akabenezer just made me laugh

Ewurajoa Adiepena wrote:

Acka now cos of u am going to listen to the full song on YouTube

Another funny moment involving Ras Nene

In another story, Ras Nene made waves in a recent video where he appeared on a movie set, sporting a completely new and unique look.

The comedian surprised everyone by shaving off his beard, moustache, and even going completely bald, resulting in a strikingly different appearance.

The video quickly garnered a strong response from fans, many of whom expressed their desire for Ras Nene to grow back his facial hair.

Source: YEN.com.gh