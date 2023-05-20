Ras Nene, in a video, was spotted on the set of a movie, and he rocked a new distinct look

The comedian took off his beard, moustache and went completely bald, making him look different

The video sparked reactions, with fans of the comedian calling for him to grow his facial hair back

Renowned Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene, known for his hilarious performances and infectious laughter, recently surprised fans with a brand new look.

Ras Nene rocks new look

Source: Youtube

In a video that went viral, Ras Nene was spotted on the set of a movie, sporting a completely bald head and without his signature beard and moustache.

Fans were taken aback by the comedian's transformation, as they were accustomed to his distinctive facial hair. The video generated a flurry of reactions on social media, with many expressing their astonishment and calling for Ras Nene to bring back his beloved facial hair.

Why Ras Nene is so popular

Ras Nene, also referred to as Dr Likee, has entertained audiences for years with his unique comedic talent. His memorable roles in Ghanaian films and hilarious skits on social media have garnered him a devoted fanbase worldwide.

Ras Nene's new look sparks reactions

Oluba_BDC said:

After shaving his beard, Ras Nene is gone Aka Ebenezer!

georgia yaamansa Mensah commented:

Aka please bring the mustache back na this one dierrr no no

Josephine Arthur wrote:

No Aka, i don't like this look, plz bring the mustache back

