Renowned Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene and his crew are preparing to unveil their rendition of the popular Asian film "Shaolin Soccer" under the title "Akashaolin Soccer." The comedy film, which is highly anticipated by fans, now has an official premiere date: June 1, 2023.

Seniorman Layla, a member of Ras Nene's crew, shared the exciting news through a recent post on social media. This announcement sparked an outpouring of enthusiasm from supporters, who eagerly expressed their anticipation for the upcoming movie.

Ras Nene has gained widespread acclaim for his hilarious comedy skits, winning many fans across Ghana. With "Akashaolin Soccer," he and his crew aim to inject their unique brand of humour into the story, fusing it with the captivating martial arts backdrop of "Shaolin Soccer."

The revelation of the official premiere date has generated significant buzz. Fans of Ras Nene took to social media to express their support and eagerness to experience the comedic brilliance of the film.

Ras Nene's "Shaolin Soccer" movie excites many

Jeffrey_myke wrote:

You guys are making life sweet us although the country make hot, Keep up the good work

AdamAbdulMannan said:

This will be mhad heh can’t wait oo

nanaoseiike commented:

These small things make Oseikrom so special, not much but put us on the map.

A behind-the-scenes video from the movie dropped earlier

In a related story, in a behind-the-scenes video that was shared on social media, Ras Nene and his crew were captured filming their own rendition of the popular movie "Shaolin Soccer."

The humorous comedian and his team wore robes and costumes reminiscent of the original film, creating a buzz of amusement among viewers.

Fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming release, eagerly anticipating the film's arrival.

