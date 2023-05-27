Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has visited businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong

A video of Dabo inside the plush mansion of Kenpong and showing off the compound with many cars has surfaced online

The video of the Dabo Soccer Academy founder has triggered reactions from his followers on social media

Kumawood actor and Dabo Soccer Academy owner, Samuel Dabo popularly known as Yaw Dabo, has flaunted the expensive garage of businessman Kennedy Agyapong in a video.

Yaw Dabo recently visited the plush home of the businessman who is popularly known as Kenpong in Accra.

It is not known when the visit happened but from his speech, Dabo went there after returning from his long tour of Europe.

Yaw Dabo visited Kenpong's mansion after returning from Europe Photo source: @poleeno_com

In a video shared on Instagram by blogger Poleeno, the diminutive actor is seen with his luggage beside him.

Behind him was the open garage of Kenpong which house some of the posh cars the businessman owns, including a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a BMW.

Speaking in the video, Dabo indicated that he had come to visit his 'father' after returning home the previous day.

He showered some accolades on Kenpong before adding that he was on his way to Kumasi.

See video of Yaw Dabo below:

Yaw Dabo's fans react to his video in Kenpong's mansion

The video of Yaw Dabo in Kenpong's house triggered reactions from his followers on social media. Many of his admirers made reference to his looks after his travel abroad.

kdgenius said:

Your man skin make smooth ooo on God

cyndyamson16 said:

He go make tall small

viviangertrude37 said:

Great Guy

Yaw Dabo Shed Tears At Late Businessman S.K Boafo's Funeral In Kumasi

Meanwhile, Yaw Dabo was recently reported to have shed tears at the funeral of Ghanaian businessman Seth Kwame Boafo.

During the funeral of the late S.K Boafo who is the founder of S.K. Travel and Tour, the actor wiped his tears with a white handkerchief and led pallbearers.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the sad video, criticizing the activities of the pallbearers who danced with the late businessman's coffin on their shoulders.

Source: YEN.com.gh