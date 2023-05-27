Highlife musician Kuami Eugene has announced the passing of his grandmother who lived up to a hundred years

A disheartened Kuami Eugene shared a video of the old lady indicating that he was going off social media for some time to mourn his grandmother

The post shared on the singer's Instagram triggered loads of consoling messages from Emelia Brobbey, Sista Afia, and his other followers

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has lost his dear grandmother.

The Highlife sensation announced the passing of his grandmother, who he referred to as Maame, with a post on his Instagram page on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The post showed a video of the 2020 VGMA Artiste Of The Year in a heartwarming moment with his grandmother.

Kuami Eugene has lost his grandmother Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

In the video, Kuami Eugene was spotted kneeling before the now-late grandmother who said a powerful prayer over his head.

According to the 26-year-old singer, his grandmother lived her 100 years on earth loving and caring for everyone.

Heartbroken by the passing of his grandmother, the Highlife sensation has decided to go off social media to mourn his granny.

"This is the first time of losing someone really dear and close to my heart and it’s not a pretty feeling at all.

"100 yrs of Love and care for everyone. I will miss you Maame. I’m staying off social media for some weeks to mourn Granny ," his caption read.

See Kuami Eugene's post below:

Emelia Brobbey, Sista Afia, others console Kuami Eugene on the loss of his grandmother

Kuami Eugene's post got some of his celebrity colleagues and other fans to console him in the comment section.

emeliabrobbey said:

My deepest condolences

sista.afia said:

Hmm this pain. All is well stay strong

joe_paintsil said:

My deepest condolences brother

official_dacoster said:

You’ll never understand this feeling until it’s your turn I miss my granny too

efia200 said:

My condolences to you and your family...RIP granny

