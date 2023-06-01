Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole featured in a new skit with Ras Nene, 39/40, Kyekyeku and other stars

The beautiful lady has been featured in a lot of skits lately, and her perfect body has captured attention

In the funny video, Vanessa wore tight-fitting orange shorts and a top, which accentuated her figure properly

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of renowned comedian Funny Face, has showcased her talent in a hilarious skit alongside popular stars Ras Nene, 39/40, Kyekyeku, and other notable personalities. This collaboration has created a buzz among fans and social media users.

Vanessa Nicole on the set of a skit Photo Source: New Kumasi TV

Source: Youtube

Known for her stunning looks and flawless physique, Vanessa has been making waves in the skit scene with her remarkable acting skills. In this latest video, she wore a vibrant pair of orange shorts and a top, accentuating her figure in the most delightful way.

The skit itself was nothing short of a riot, leaving viewers in stitches with its hilarious content. The chemistry between Vanessa and her co-stars was obvious as they effortlessly delivered comedic punches and brought their characters to life.

Their hilarious antics and playful banter further enhanced the overall entertainment value of the video. The video was shared on the popular YouTube channel New Kumasi TV and subscribers of the channel could not stop laughing.

Vanessa Nicole, 39/40, Ras Nene and others get peeps laughing

Angela Kordze wrote:

Eeeeeiiii 39 noooo wagyimi paaa ooooo

Black Soul commented:

EIIIIIIIIIIIIII FAT Nyash PAA NIII

Ivan Sasu reacted:

Amazing content said

Number one Akaben fan posted:

But Vanessa lowkey de act paaa oo

Vanessa Nicole's latest message to Funny Face

In another story, Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face, delighted her social media followers as she shared videos of herself.

Following the buzz created by her recent statements expressing her desire to reconcile with Funny Face, Vanessa took to social media to make a comprehensive statement addressing her critics.

Showcasing her vocal talent, Vanessa shared a video where she sang the gospel artiste Nacee's soulful song, "Aseda," which Funny Face had previously performed.

Source: YEN.com.gh