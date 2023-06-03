Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa Nicole in a video she shared on her Instagram page, had folks gushing as she rocked a tight pink dress

The beautiful lady looked stunning as she sat in the back seat of a vehicle and jammed to Stonebwoy's Into The Future

Followers of the pretty lady could not get enough of what they saw and dropped comments expressing their admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of popular comedian Funny Face, has set social media ablaze with a recent video she shared on her Instagram page. In the video, the gorgeous lady could be seen rocking a tight pink dress, leaving her followers in awe of her stunning appearance.

Funny Face and his baby mama Vanessa Nicole Photo Source: vannesah_nicole

Source: Instagram

Seated in the back seat of a vehicle, Vanessa exuded confidence as she grooved to the melodious tunes of Stonebwoy's hit track, "Into The Future." Her infectious energy and graceful moves captivated the attention of everyone who watched the video.

Fans and followers of the beautiful lady wasted no time in expressing their admiration for her. The comments section of her Instagram post was flooded with compliments and adoring messages. Many could not help but gush over her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

Vanessa Nicole has been in the limelight ever since her drama-filled relationship with Funny Face and their breakup became public. She has won the hearts of many with her charm and charisma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Vanessa Nicole captures attention on Instagram

nicholasrpong wrote:

Honestly I have never seen you before but I love you so much my dear sister

pelfbench said:

Aswear you are woman what a wow❤️

wealthy_bentil commented:

You're too beautiful

kojontiamoah_ike said:

Aswear men will leave their wives for you

Vanessa Nicole flaunts nice shape

In a similar story, Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of popular comedian Funny Face, recently starred in a skit alongside Ras Nene, 39/40, Kyekyeku, and other stars.

The beautiful lady has been gaining significant exposure through her appearances in various skits. Her flawless physique has been a standout feature, grabbing the attention of many.

In the hilarious video, Vanessa sported tight-fitting orange shorts and a matching top that beautifully emphasized her figure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh