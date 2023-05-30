Baby Mama of popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole, has shot a new skit that has got many folks talking

The beautiful mother of the comedian's kids had folks praising her acting skills as she featured in the short film

The skit was about a young man who was trying to woo Vanessa Nicole with a vehicle that belonged to his boss and got caught

Vanessa Nicole, the talented ex-girlfriend of popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, has taken the spotlight with her latest skit, leaving her audience buzzing with excitement. The charismatic mother of Funny Face's children showcased her acting skills in a short film that has captured the attention of many.

Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa Nicole shooting skit.

Source: TikTok

The skit revolves around a young man who sets out to impress Vanessa Nicole by offering her a joyride in his boss' fancy car. However, his ill-fated plan takes an unexpected twist when he is caught red-handed, resulting in a comical and embarrassing situation.

Vanessa Nicole's performance in the skit has received lots of praises, as she effortlessly embodied her character and showcased her natural talent. Audiences were thoroughly impressed with her ability to convey a range of emotions, from surprise to amusement, with utmost finesse.

Many TikTok users gave positive feedbacks as they celebrated Vanessa Nicole's outstanding acting prowess. Fans and viewers took to the comment section to shower her with compliments, highlighting her potential as a rising star in the movie industry. Funny Face and Vanessa are no longer together because of personal differences.

Vanessa Nicole wins hearts on TikTok

Yen.com.gh has compiled some comments by netizens.

Prinz Cavity said:

Funny Face go see this then switch off his phone...

Andymenz praised her:

Keep it up... It is getting interesting paaaaaaa... Take ur ✌️

Qobby thug could not stop laughing:

Wey de3 Amaliyah gye meee

