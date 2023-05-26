Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face, has shared videos of herself on social media

After making waves with her recent statements about her desire to return to the comedian, she has made a lengthy statement to address critics

In the latest video shared by Vanessa, she sang gospel artiste Nacee's Aseda song, which was earlier sung by the comedian and flaunted her beauty

Some netizens who reacted to the video supported her, claiming she has an innocent heart

Vanessa Nicole, actress and baby mama of Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face, is known for her endowed and curvy stature, which has stirred conversations among her followers.

Vanessa has shared some videos of herself on social media, dancing and having fun amid her split with the actor.

YEN.com.gh shares recent videos purported as replies to the comedian, as well as several times the actress danced and entertained her fans and social media followers with her looks and curves.

Funny Face's baby mama (L & R) Photo credit: @therealfunnyface @vanessa_nicole

Source: Instagram

Vanessa flaunts cleavage in a car, replies Funny Face

The actress shared a video of herself in a car, singing along to gospel artiste Nacee's Aseda song. The video which was shared after she was lambasted online for trying to return to the actor, was accompanied by a lengthy caption that seems like a reply to the actor and her critics.

Vanessa captioned her post by saying:

"The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, sensitivity, and understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen".

Vanessa dances with her sister

Vanessa shared another video of herself in a sea-blue straight dress and a tiny golden necklace, dancing with her beautiful sister, who she called her "Backbone". This made her followers admire their shared love.

Vanessa dances by the pool

Vanessa has not only stunned her followers with her curves and endowed nature but has also entertained them with her admirable dance moves. She flaunted her curves as she danced by the pool in a swimming costume.

Vanessa flaunts her curves at the mall

Vanessa stunned in a red skin-tight dress and posed for the cameras in a mall. She rotated her body in 360 degrees and confidently took photos while flaunting her look and curves.

Vanessa dances on a 360 photo booth rotating camera

Vanessa stormed the dance floor at an occasion as she stood on a 360-rotating photo booth camera in a red dress, dancing and earning praise from the audience at the event while showing cleavage.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Vanessa's videos

Some Ghanaians who reacted to Vanessa's videos shared positive messages and hoped that she would get back with her ex-lover, Funny Face.

dr.gorges commented:

Funny Face is watching with a different account, don't worry. He will soon call you ok.

larry_mall commented:

I hope very soon, you'll be together again and forever with funny.

jakenyamponggh commented:

Only those who understand life will understand this lady. God knows your heart, keep going and don't watch nobody ✌

Funny Face praises God after wife claimed she wants to return to him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Funny Face released an intriguing video when his baby mama requested a patch-up.

In an interview, Vanessa Nicole stated she had no problem returning to him. Funny Face responded by posting a video of himself worshipping God while singing Nacee's popular song "Aseda".

Source: YEN.com.gh