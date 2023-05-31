Beautiful Kumawood actress Vanessa Nicole, Funny Face's baby mama, has dropped another video after she went viral for asking for a reconciliation with him

The actress received a lot of backlash after her interview with Kwaku Manu

Many asked her to move on and forget about the comedian or sort things out with him in private under the comment section of the new video

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face's baby mama has dropped a new video which has caught attention.

The beautiful Vanessa Nicole displayed what her body artist gave her in a trending TikTok video.

She wore her dreadlocks in a new style with her chest and arm tattoos in full glare.

A collage of Vanessa Nicole showing off her piercings and tattoos Image credit: vanessah_nicole

Source: TikTok

Vanessa Nicole received a lot of backlash when snippets of her interview with Kwaku Manu went viral.

During the interview, she mentioned that she would not mind marrying her former boyfriend if only he made the move.

The actress explained that it was the decision of a man to ask for a woman's hand in marriage and not the other way around.

Her latest video caught some attention as she flaunted her tongue piercing and tattooed chest.

She captioned the video:

"The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity, and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Vanessa Nicole's new video with tongue piercing on full display

Many advised the Kumawood actress to either reach out privately to Funny Face to solve issues or move on with her life.

Mrs. Oku commented:

It's better you talk to him in private. stop granting interviews. love you

Pappychuoeddy wrote:

You miss him, just talk to him in private. Today we are here, tomorrow we're gone.

Boiwizberry added:

She is fine but we won’t allow funny get back with you.

Boss posted:

Trap for our brother Funny Face… give him time and do not rush him.

Funny Face praises God amidst rumours that his baby mama wants to come back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Funny Face's reaction after hearing that the mother of his children, Vanessa Nicole, had allegedly expressed interest in him again.

The comedian and Vanessa Nicole had a messy public breakup before Funny Face had a mental breakdown.

In his response to her wish to be reunited with him, Funny Face shared a video that insinuated that he had been vindicated.

