The beautiful baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has made a great comeback on social media with some sassy videos

The voluptuous content creator looked gorgeous in a yellow dress in her latest Instagram post

Some social media users have praised the fashionista Vanessa Nicole for stepping up her fashion sense

Ghanaian brand influencer and content creator Vanessa Nicole is one of the personalities who aren't shy to flaunt their beautiful tattoos.

The mother of adorable twins has posted a video of herself looking impeccable in a yellow polka-dot dress with spaghetti straps.

Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, looks elegant in braid hairstyles. Photo credit: @vanessah_nicole

The young baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face's children rocked an African braided hairstyle and mild makeup, with well-defined brows.

In the trending video, Vanessa Nicole wore six stud earrings and nose rings while showing off her cleavage.

Some social media users have complimented the rising style influencer Vanessa Nicole for classy looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

Maayees stated:

You are beautiful ❤️ don’t mind the haters

don_pampii said:

Wow, where have you been? Looking beautiful

obaapa1akosua commented:

You're simply beautiful! You'll be fine! Hold up your head high.

desmondray25 remarked:

Beautiful

Nayima Onegh noted:

Too much bless

azizadams50 posted:

Fine moomi❤️❤️

nedum_ije added:

So calm and beautiful ❤️

jakenyamponggh shared:

Only those who understand life will understand this lady; God knows your heart, so keep going and don't watch anybody ✌

dr.brain30 stated:

As for me, I will advise my brother Funny should maintain his current posture. Yooo!

kwameowusu9735 said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️looking pretty amazing ❤️ ♥ ♥

Hilda Hamilton wrote:

Looking beautiful ❤️

Watch the video below:

