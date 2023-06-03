Afrobeat singer Davido has sent a message to the wife of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu to cheer her up

The singer shared his message on Instagram a few days after she was lambasted for dancing to his music, saying, "We see you"

Davido reminded her that whatever she is doing is being seen, getting Claire to react with gratitude

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido has shared a message to the wife of the late Christian Atsu, claiming that whatever she is doing is being seen.

Atsu's wide Marie-Claire Rupio replied to the message, thanking Davido for acknowledging her.

Davido defends Atsu's wife Photo credit: @davido @claireuk @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

In a post shared by the ace award-winning singer, Davido, on his verified Instagram page on June 2, 2023, he claimed that he was aware of Claire's participation in his Unavailable dance challenge and what she does.

Davido shared Claire's video to his Instagram story and commented on her video, saying:

@claireuk we see you!

❤️❤️ Be happy!! love the video!

Claire replied to him, saying:

Thank you Davido

Claire shares a video of herself dining to Davido's Unavailable song

On April 31, 2023, the dancer and mother of Atsu's three children shared a video of herself on her official Instagram page, jamming to Davido's "Unavailable" dance challenge and getting people to react to it.

The video garnered thousands of reactions from Ghanaians who opined differently about it and the caption that accompanied it.

Claire's video gets criticised by some Ghanaians

The video went viral and gained much attention, mostly among Ghanaians. According to those who shared their views on this long, Claire seemed unbothered about her late husband's demise.

They claimed she had moved on so quickly and did not remember the ex-footballer who died in an earthquake in Turkey.

Claire replies critics

On June 1, 20203, Claire shared a long writeup on her Instagram, explaining that sharing the video did not imply that she was over her late husband's death.

She added that it was her way of dealing with the psychological effect of her husband's demise.

Watch the video of Claire dancing to Davido's song below

