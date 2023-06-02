Sister Deborah said she remains the trophy of rapper Medikal despite their fallout and his marriage with Fella Makafui

She added that Medikal was able to make a whole song about her and title it a trophy, a dedication to her

She made these statements after she was lambasted by a fan who teased her, claiming she lost Medikal because of her song for the rainbow community

Ghanaian singer Sister Deborah, known privately as Deborah Vanessa, replied to a critic who teased her and criticised her for making a song for the rainbow community.

The actress replied to the comment and stated that though she is no more with the rapper, he made a whole song and dedicated it to her.

Sister Deborah replied a critic, claimed she is Medikla's trophy

In a video shared by Sister Deborah on her verified Instagram page, the singer received negative and insulting comments from her followers.

She replied to a few of them and even engaged some, claiming they were ignorant about matters around the rainbow community to who her song was dedicated.

The follower who reacted to her video said that the award-winning rapper, Medikal left her to marry actress and movie producer Fella Makafui because of her support and issues related to the rainbow community which she supported.

After sharing her song on her Instagram page, the netizen said:

Ohk, I now understand why this guy left her for another woman

Sister Deborah responded by saying:

Yes, and made a whole song calling me a trophy

Watch Sister Deborah's video here

See the post of Sister Deborah and her follower below:

Sister Deborah says she's Medikal's trophy

Some Ghanaians commented on Deborah's post

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the post and criticised her for posting videos that are not accepted in Ghana

shine_richy commented:

sweet-boi-101 commented:

We have to learn to teach our children before they end up there

martha.oppong.315 commented:

To be honest, your song is nice, but the rainbow colours are for children, not for them, that I am taking.

Sister Deborah shares behind the scene with Medikal on his Cold and Trophy song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sister Deborah shared additional TikTok videos of herself and rapper and ex-boyfriend Medikal.

They were preparing for their "Cold and Trophies" track while relaxing in a nice convertible automobile.

Internet users responded to the video because some believe the ex-lovers are not treating Medikal's wife, Fella Makafui, with enough respect.

