Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian footballer who died in the Turkey earthquake in February 2023, Christian Atsu, has composed a song in his memory

In the video, she had a microphone in her hand and headphones over her ears and she talked about loss and how she is coping after the loss of her husband

The video has many Ghanaians praying for strength for her, while others talked about how the song brought them to tears

The surviving spouse of the late Christian Atsu, Marie-Claire Rupio, created a touching song to honour her late husband.

She shared the video on her Instagram page and disclosed how she was dealing with his loss.

Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio composes a song for him.

Christian Atsu's wife composes a new song in his memory

In the video, Marie-Claire Rupio was seated with a headphone over her ears and a microphone in her hand as she recorded her verse.

She started the song in a soft tone, climaxed with a high tone and then ended with a soft tone. This change in tone coupled with `her facial expressions and hand gestures made the song a very moving one.

A part of the lyrics of the song reads:

"I'm still holding onto everything that is dead and gone. I don't want to say goodbye because this one is forever. Now you're in the skies."

Below is a video of Marie-Claire's touching song.

Ghanaians react to the song composed by Marie-Claire Rupio

Many Ghanaians who follow her on Instagram talked about how moving the song is. They prayed for strength for her as she continues to mourn the loss of her late husband.

florence______75 said:

Be strong for the kids, okay ❤️

vickynanaamaowusua1 remarked:

May God continue to console u n the kids sending u hugs filled with love,joy and strength...it is well

sue_segrist stated:

The song brought tears to my eyes. God be with you and give the kids strength.

efibaafari7 commented:

As he always says “GODWIN“, he knows best we all here for you sending you my love and hugs

queen_naoprah commented:

May the good Lord continue to strengthen you and the children. Much love ❤️

pamelagbeku stated:

Yes, u are not ready to say goodbye, be strong ❤️❤️

fantastikbridals said:

Sending you lots of love and hugs ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

