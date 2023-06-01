Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of ex-Black Stars player Christian Atsu has reacted to criticisms from some Ghanaians

Her reaction was because of claims from some people that she had moved on so fast after Atsu's demise after sharing a video of herself dancing

She detailed her reason for dancing and having a good time despite her struggles as a widow with three kids

Marie-Claire Rupio, wife of the late Black Stars and Haytayspor player Christian Atsu who died in an earthquake in Turkey in February 2023, has explained her reasons for sharing a dance video.

She described the situation regarding mental health in Europe after losing her husband and how dancing, her passion, is one of the ways she deals with her pain.

In an Instagram story shared by Claire on her official Instagram page, she stated that she did not post the dance video because she was happy and had moved on so fast, as many assume. It was a way to deal with her grief, according to her.

The post shared on June 1, 2023, seeks to address issues concerning viral claims from some netizens that she had moved on so quickly and probably did not remember her deceased husband anymore.

Claire, whose emotional tribute to her late husband saddened the hearts of many, added that she could not lose herself because she needed to be stronger for her kids, who have also lost a father.

The widow, who has honoured her late husband's memory with some old photos and moments of his time with the family, indicated that her children have also asked her almost every day for their father, and these are part of the reasons why she has decided to be strong for them to be happy.

"I am writing just to say a few things, Yes, I posted a dance video, Not because I am happy but because I have to find a way to deal with my grief. I am not alone, I have three kids to take care of by myself."

"I can't lose myself because I need to be there for them. And in Europe, you deal with mental health in a lot of ways, and dancing was always my passion. So excuse me, but please, just think before you write something or put it on YouTube."

"We are missing Christian Atsu every single day, and it hasn't been easy. Especially when you have three children who are asking every day for their dad. I am doing my best," Claire said.

See Claire's post explaining the reason for posting her dance video below:

Atsu's wife records a beautiful song for her late husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in Christian Atsu's honour, Marie-Claire Rupio wrote a song for him.

She spoke about loss and how she was surviving following the death of her spouse while holding a microphone and wearing headphones in the video.

Many Ghanaians are shown praying for her strength in the video, and others have commented on how moved they were by the song.

