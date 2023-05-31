Late Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared a video of her dancing to Davido's "Unavailable" and it sparked a flurry of reactions

Some Ghanaians who saw the video were taken aback and felt that its been only months since her husband died, saying such antics were not appropriate

Others defended her, saying her culture was different from that of Ghana's, adding that she has to live her life, regardless of the tragedy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, has become the centre of a heated discussion after sharing a video of herself dancing to Davido's popular song "Unavailable."

Christian Atsu's wife dancing (Left and Right), Christian Atsu (Middle) Photo Source: obaapamatilda22, Christian Atsu (Facebook)

Source: TikTok

The video, which quickly went viral, prompted mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some expressing surprise and concern over the timing of her actions, considering her husband's relatively recent passing.

While some viewers commended Marie-Claire for her vibrant energy and embracing life, others felt that her behaviour was not the best given the relatively short time since her husband's tragic death. These individuals believed that she should have shown more restraint and respect for the memory of her late husband, as per Ghanaian cultural norms.

Critics argued that Marie-Claire's conduct seemed disrespectful, especially since Ghanaian customs encourage a more subdued expression of grief and mourning. This sentiment was shared on various social media platforms, where numerous comments criticised her actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, there were those who defended Marie-Claire, pointing out that cultural differences should be considered when evaluating her behaviour. They emphasised that Marie-Claire's background and upbringing may have influenced her more lively and celebratory approach to life, even in the face of tragedy. These supporters argued that it was essential to show empathy and understanding towards her.

Christian Atsu's wife sparks reactions

Estherlove ❤️ wrote:

You are from Ghana anka by this time you are still covering yourself with black clothes you are here dancing

Konadu Yiadom Papabi said:

Am proud of you sweetheart give it shake all the sadness away

Liam added:

aaawww owuo y3 ya'o , atsu death no reach one year see the wey he pass like nothing happened to him, life

Christian Atsu's son wins Player of The Year award

In another story, a picture of Christian Atsu's son winning the Northumberland Football League's Player of the Year award went viral, capturing the hearts of many.

In the photo, the young aspiring professional footballer could be seen holding his plaque and gift box, radiating with joy and smiles.

The image quickly spread across social media platforms, and numerous individuals, including his surviving wife, expressed their immense pride in him through heartfelt messages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh