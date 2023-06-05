Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah has shared his opinion on the ragging clash between Nogokpo and the leader of Perez Chapel

According to Ajagurajah, Nogokpo is determined to use Bishop Agyinasare as a scapegoat

Earlier, Bishop Charles Agyinasare had declared Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta region

Leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly called Ajagurajah, reveals that Jesus cannot save Agyinasare.

According to the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Charles Agyinasare should not have poked the devil.

He added that Bishop Agyinasare is being used as a scapegoat because he is a prominent societal figure.

Ajagurajah disclosed that he feels for the Nogokpo people because he also suffers from stigmatisation.

He recounted how people treated him differently in public whenever he wore his spiritual clothes.

I feel what the people of Nogopko are feeling. The stigma that surrounds certain things, if I wasn't brave, I would have poisoned myself.

But the people of Nogokpo want to set an example. Because a lot of people say these things about them, but why are they calling only Agyinasare?It's because he's a big fish, so they want to use him as a scapegoat. It doesn't matter if you have Jesus. Nogokpo is powerful!

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Prophet Ajagurajah saying that Bishop Agyinasare will be used as a scapegoat in the Nogopko saga

The comment section of the video is full of diverse views. Some believe that the man of God is safe despite threats from the shrine to render an apology.

Others also believe the Bishop should go and apologise before calamity befalls him.

Emmanuel Ake commented:

No Power on this planet or in any spiritual realm can destroy any true man of God or even a committed Christian .The Christian God is the creator of heaven and earth and He rules over the Nations and He alone is the supreme God. No power ca stand before him.No one has ever stood before him and has survived.

Ayipalo Michael said:

Christ has defeated the gods dadaada. There are numerous historical facts of how these local gods have been defeated in prayer and evangelism.

George Mensah wrote:

This is what the so call useless bishops, prophet and pastors do and we give it to them some people will come back and rebuke us for insulting their foolish senseless preachers. Why insult and condemn someone believe

