Ace Kumawood actor Agya Koo, known inrivate life as Alex Kofi Adu, is the latest owner of a mansion in Kumasi.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The star actor unveiled his newly-built mansion, located at Kwadaso Denkyemuoso on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Ahead of the unveiling ceremony, a video of the gargantuan edifice emerged online showing it to be a plush home which could be likened to a chief's palace.

Agya Koo has unveiled his mansion in Kuamsi Photo source: @real_agya_koo

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Agya Koo's Instagram page, he was seen coming out of the large gates of the house to inspect the immediates surroundings. The video also showed the aerial view of the house.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians hail Agya Koo over his house

Agya Koo's house has impressed many of his admirers on social media. Many praised him in the comment section.

kim_o_neal said:

Aswear Agya Koo has proven to me today that he’s a grown and matured person just that he’s doing comedy …huuur you’ve such a house and you don’t invite bloggers and things to showcase and you personally don’t say sh!t about it ..eiii massa you’re grown person indeed

koosolu said:

This is even more than a mansion this is a palace ankasa whaaaaat what a house may continue to bless

chef_nelson_mandela

Such inspiration..I hail you Brother . God bless you and bless us hustlers

dolla_de_general said:

Sometimes we judge people from outward without reaching out to know more from within, I guess this is enough to tell People that Agya isn’t talkative but He really means whatever He says too. Congrats Agya on this Huge Mansion that I’m sure will inspire others to work hard too as well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh