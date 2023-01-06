Leader of the Ajagurajah movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah says he plans to marry 20 wives and have 10 concubines

In an interview with Serwaa Amihere, Ajagurajah said he further intends to bring forth 68 children

Ajagurajah was however quick to clarify that he will marry neither of these women based on love

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, the leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, also known as the Ajagurajah Movement, has opened up on his love life and his plans for the future.

Speaking in an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV, the outspoken prophet fondly called Ajagurajah revealed that he plans to marry 20 wives.

He added that he desires to bring forth 68 children and have 10 concubines on the side.

Quizzed by the host whether he currently has a wife, Ajagurajah could not give a definite answer but responded that he officially has one child.

He also set the records straight by saying that he will not be marrying any of these women based on love but rather based on reasons and purposes.

The video was shared on Instagram by @christvofficial

