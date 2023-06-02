A white man, aka Obroni, was captured demonstrating how to wrap a full piece of Kente cloth properly

He did it so effortlessly that many Ghanaians applauded him on social media and showered him with praises

He was spotted playing the role of a groomsman at the wedding of a Ghanaian couple, Ogie and Nana Adjoa

A video of a white groomsman demonstrating how to wrap a full piece of Kente cloth perfectly has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Obroni groomsman slaying in Kente cloth. Image Credit: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

White man slays in Kente

In the video, the young man spread the cloth to cover his back while smiling radiantly.

He then put the two ends together while tucking one end in and finally throwing the other end over his shoulder.

Akwasi Broni, as Ghanaians affectionately call white men, was spotted at the traditional wedding of his Ghanaian friends Ogie and Nana Adjoa on June 1, 2023.

Below is the video of the white groomsman rocking a Kente cloth.

Ghanaians applaud him after watching the video

Many people took to the comment section to applaud the obroni groomsman for wrapping the Kente cloth perfectly, without any external help.

Ghanaian women took to the comments to talk about how their Ghanaian husbands do not even know how to wear Kente.

Below are selected opinions from people in the comment section:

sproutaffair said:

Love to see it

sena.esq remarked:

I feel so proud of him, and I don’t even know him

maryosei67 said:

And my husband who is a 100 per cent Ghanaian can't do this

abbydebbybaby commented:

I give 101%!!! He broke the scale after a minor setback.

brobstar said:

The song is mocking him. Ghanaians love to mock

seydee_ushering_agency commented:

He sure did a good job

sikavoguegh opined:

He over sabi

_momma.gee_ said:

Perfect! Better than my hubby

sarahhoteng stated:

It's the song for me

