Perez Chapel International has declared a one-week prayer and fasting over the Nogokpo controversy

The prayer and fasting session was announced on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and starts from June 5 to June 11

The church says all its pastors, elders, deacons, deaconesses, and all members across the globe must take part in the important exercise

Popular charismatic church, Perez Chapel International, has declared a one-week fasting and prayer to seek the face of God following the controversy generated by the church's founder with a comment about Nogokpo, a small town in the Volta Region.

Founder of the church, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, had described Nogokpo as the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region" during a sermon two weeks ago. His comment was about a feared shrine in the town.

Traditionalists take part in an event in honour of the Nogokpo shrine (L) and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare delivers a sermon at his church. Source: Facebook/@Nogokpo, @Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

God is our rock, says Perez Chapel

People who claim they come from the town, traditionalists and many Ghanaians from the Volta Region have since condemned Archbishop's comment.

The chief of Nogokpo has also summoned the famous preacher to appear before traditionalists and elders of the town to explain his remarks.

However, on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one of the high-ranking leaders of Perez Chapel, Benjamin Ohene Aboagye, declared the week-long prayer and fasting that is expected to invite God Almighty in a matter that seems to have divided opinions.

"We are declaring a one-week fast from the 5th to the 11th of this month [June], and we expect all pastors, elders, deacons, deaconesses, and all our churches to participate in this fast for one week.

"We believe that God is our helper. He is our rock," he declared.

Nogokpo chief wades into Agyinasare's comments

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the chief of Nogokpo Torgbui Saba V has disclosed that the comments by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare that have kicked up a storm on social media have come to his attention.

In a statement dated May 26, 2023, he said his office is deliberating on the matter and that at the right time, a firm pronouncement will be made.

Not long after that statement, traditional leaders of the town summoned the Archbishop for comments they say denigrated the gods of the town.

