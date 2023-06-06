Ghanaian actor Agya Koo's magnificent Kumasi mansion has been the topic of discussion in recent days

A video of the mansion beautifully glowing with numerous lights at night has further evoked reactions from Ghanaians

Many folks wondered about the amount of light bill the actor would have to pay and if such an expense was sustainable

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo's stunning mansion in Kumasi has become a hot topic of conversation lately. The magnificent house, adorned with numerous lights, has captured the attention of Ghanaians far and wide.

A recently shared video showcasing the mansion's mesmerising glow during the night has only added fuel to the discussion.

The sheer beauty and grandeur of Agya Koo's mansion have left many people in awe. The well-lit exterior created a magical ambience, attracting admiration from onlookers. However, along with the admiration, some concerns have also emerged regarding the practicality and sustainability of such a lavish display of lights.

One of the major points of discussion has been the potential cost of the electricity bill. Ghanaians were curious about the financial implications of illuminating such an extensive property. People wonder how Agya Koo manages to cover the expenses associated with such a spectacle.

The sustainability of such an expenditure has also come into question. While the sight of the glowing mansion is undeniably impressive, some individuals have raised concerns about maintenance.

Agya Koo's mansion gets peeps talking

Nana K Yeboah ‍♂️ wrote:

Light bill every month 10billion

nanakay said:

infact he really really down well God bless him and give longlife to enjoyed his sweat

Efyalina❤️reacted:

Someone in a rented house calling this outmoded building mogyimie s3 tete kaba asei

Agya reveals how long it took to build his mansion

In a related story, veteran actor Agya Koo unveiled his grand mansion recently in celebration of his 54th birthday.

He revealed that it had taken him 16 years to complete the construction of his dream home. The actor shared the story behind the magnificent edifice, emphasising the hard work and dedication that went into its realisation.

Videos of the grand mansion quickly went viral on social media, attracting attention from numerous fans and well-wishers. They took the opportunity to congratulate the actor on his remarkable achievement.

