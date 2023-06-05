Ghanaian businessman Dr Manfred has given peeps a peak into his grand mansion

The CEO of Joy Daddy Industries showed this luxury abode off to a group of actors during a tour of his investments

The villa housed a well-manicured astroturf, basketball court, swimming pool and other state-of-the-art facilities

CEO of Joy Daddy Industries, Dr Manfred Takyi, invited some prominent actors, including Van Vicker, Dr Likee and Kwaku Manu, to tour his luxury mansion.

According to the commentary from the video, the house has about 100 cars parked on the vast compound.

The head of the herbal products company looked relaxed as he welcomed his visitors into his house.

Many were blown away by the sheer opulence of Dr Takyi's home. Although grand, the house had a simple architecture surrounded by well-manicured lawns and neatly patterned brick pavements.

One could also see a sizeable football pitch with bright greenery in the footage. The house also has a large pool with pristine-blue water and a standard basketball court.

Ghanaians react to CEO of Joy Daddy Industries' multi-million mansion

Many netizens were impressed with the magnificent edifice that the businessman has put up. They applauded him for his vision and hard work.

Mackwetin Oppong commented:

Nice house they are very humble when u meet them especially the big brother.

Mattew Amankwah said:

Charley sika MP3 Dede ooo .

Adu Vivian wrote:

Ooh Van Vicker you have really suprise me because I never knew he is too sociable like that. Eii hmmm. In fact, we have people who have made it but still humble themselves ooo.

