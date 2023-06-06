Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a beautiful video, visited Bill Asamoah at his car accessory shop

The beautiful actress and the veteran actor exchanged hugs and pleasantries

McBrown said she was not going to purchase car accessories from any other shop but his

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently made a delightful visit to the luxurious car accessory shop owned by renowned actor Bill Asamoah. In a heartwarming video that has captured the attention of many, the two entertainment icons shared warm hugs and exchanged pleasantries.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her captivating performances on the big screen, expressed her admiration for Bill Asamoah's car accessory shop. With a smile on her face, she stated that she had no intention of purchasing car accessories from any other store but his.

The video showcased the beautiful friendship between McBrown and Asamoah, who have both played significant roles in the Ghanaian film industry. Their affectionate interaction has left fans eagerly anticipating future collaborations between the two talented individuals.

With McBrown's endorsement, Bill Asamoah's shop is sure to attract even more attention from fans and industry insiders.

Bill Asamoah and McBrown win hearts

Miss Kay wrote:

See how she's promoting a friend's business. Awww

Dalmeida Dzifa Nora❤️ commented:

I once said to my siblings ‘why won’t this woman make it in life’? She does everything so excellently, full of positivity and very kind. I love you mama.

Osaddo wrote:

Nice advert and because of Nana Ama I will also buy from this shop

Nana Kwame Awuah Kyere commented:

Bought wheel covers there about 3 months ago. The best price I got after visiting several shops, didn't have a clue it's his place.

